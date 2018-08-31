Catching up with comedian Jeff Garlin

SAN DIEGO - He’s a big bowl of wonderful and he's not afraid to go pantless!

Mr. Jeff Garlin is here to bring some laughter to your Labor Day weekend, with or without pants.

Jeff is a well-known comedian, actor, producer, director, and writer. He is widely known for playing Jeff Greene on the HBO show 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', Mort Meyers on 'Arrested Development', and the patriarch of the titular family in the 'The Goldbergs'. He has hosted his own podcast on Earwolf since 2013.

While Labor Day weekend is typically when people take of from work, Jeff is in town and working the stage at the La Jolla Comedy Store all weekend long with showtimes on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

For show times and tickets, visit the La Jolla Comedy Store's website: thecomedystore.com.