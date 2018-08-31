Part of Boeing project to build drone tankers to be completed in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Boeing Co. won a bid for a contract worth up to $805 million to build aerial refueling tankers and part of the work will be completed in San Diego.

Around 1.5 percent of the work on tanker drones, known as the MQ-25A Stingray, that will fly alongside Navy carrier fighters will be completed in San Diego and most of the work will be done in St. Louis, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Boeing will receive $79 million of the total award amount to start, the Times reported. General Atomics, a manufacturing company headquartered in San Diego, and Lockheed Martin Corp. also competed for the contract.

The initial contract is for four aircraft, but the Navy said it eventually plans to spend $9.5 billion to produce 72 tankers, the Times reported. The first four drones are set to become operational by 2024.

The aircraft that currently make up carrier air wings -- the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-35 Lightning II fighters -- have relatively short ranges compared with the planes they replaced, making refueling a higher priority, the Times reported. Concerns about wear and tear on Super Hornets and their crew, which currently handle refueling duties and fighter tasks, also prompted demand for unmanned replacements.

Boeing's MQ-25 drone will be launched via catapult from the decks of aircraft carriers, the Times said. The drone will be powered by a Roll-Royce engine, which is also used in the U.S. Air Force's Global Hawk and Navy's Triton drones.