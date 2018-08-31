County offices to close Monday in observance of Labor Day

Offices and libraries of the County of San Diego will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control, and other essential services remain open during all holidays.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will also be open during normal business hours, except for the following facilities that will be closed:

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gym

Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers/REC Clubs

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

4S Ranch Sports Park Office

County offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 4.