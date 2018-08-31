Man who punched SDPD officer in the face near rally sentenced to prison

San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System announced Friday it received the first of 45 new trolley cars from German manufacturing company Siemens.
Summer never ends at The Lafayette! So grab your grass skirt and come celebrate Labor Day poolside, luau style on Sunday!
A man who punched a San Diego police officer in the face after being ordered to stop walking in the middle of the street near a rally at Chicano Park was sentenced Friday to seven years in state prison.
San Diego County residents have one week remaining to claim part of $380,000 in unclaimed money, the county's treasurer-tax collector said Thursday.
A status conference in the border separation case being overseen by a San Diego judge will be held Friday afternoon.
Offices and libraries of the County of San Diego will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.
One of the top 20 “Must See” seaside festivals in the world according to American Express and USA Today’s 10 Best, the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition will return to San Diego’s downtown waterfront for 4 days, August 31 – September 3.
While Labor Day weekend is typically when people take of from work, Jeff is in town and working the stage at the La Jolla Comedy Store all weekend long!