Former Navy man found guilty in Oceanside dog torture case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A jury of seven men and five women on Friday found 37-year-old David Christopher Herbert guilty of eleven counts of animal cruelty, animal abuse, vandalism and burglary.

Herbert was on trial for torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of the dog's eyes.

The family who found their dog missing an eye moved out of their Oceanside rental home for fear of their safety. When another family moved in with a pair of dogs, both dogs quickly went missing.

Herbert was accused of taking both of the dogs hours after the family moved in.

On the same day the dogs went missing, Herbert was caught on HOA camera with a dog in his back seat. One of the dogs is presumed dead. A retriever has not been seen since last May and the dog's blood was found in Herbert's car.

In a preliminary hearing, a police sergeant testified that scalpels and antifreeze were found inside Herbert's home.

Herbert represented himself during his trial.

The burglary charges stemmed from Herbert breaking into a home to take one of the dogs.

Authorities have no idea what might have prompted the seeming vendetta against Herbert's neighbors and their dogs, Oceanside Police Department spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Herbert faces 16 years in prison when sentenced.

