Former Navy man found guilty in Oceanside dog torture case

Two retirement-age people were found dead Friday under suspicious circumstances in a rural neighborhood east of Lakeside, authorities reported.
A jury of seven men and five women on Friday found 37-year-old David Christopher Herbert guilty of eleven counts of animal cruelty, animal abuse, vandalism and burglary.
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System announced Friday it received the first of 45 new trolley cars from German manufacturing company Siemens.
Summer never ends at The Lafayette! So grab your grass skirt and come celebrate Labor Day poolside, luau style on Sunday!
A man who punched a San Diego police officer in the face after being ordered to stop walking in the middle of the street near a rally at Chicano Park was sentenced Friday to seven years in state prison.
San Diego County residents have one week remaining to claim part of $380,000 in unclaimed money, the county's treasurer-tax collector said Thursday.
A status conference in the border separation case being overseen by a San Diego judge will be held Friday afternoon.
Offices and libraries of the County of San Diego will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.