Former Navy man found guilty of torturing & maiming neighbors' dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - David Christopher Herbert was found guilty on all counts of torturing his neighbors' dogs.

A jury of seven men and five women deliberated in the trial of Herbert - a 37-year-old formerly in the Navy.

Herbert was accused of poisoning the dogs, burning them with acid, and also gouging one of the dog’s eye out.

The family who found their dog missing an eye moved out of their north Oceanside home for fear of their safety. When another family moved in with a pair of dogs, one of their dogs quickly went missing.

Herbert was accused of taking both of the dogs hours after the family moved in.

On the same day the dogs went missing, Herbert was caught on HOA camera with a dog in his back seat. One of the dogs is presumed dead. A retriever has not been seen since last May and the dog's blood was found in Herbert's car.

In a preliminary hearing, a police sergeant testified that scalpels and antifreeze were found inside Herbert's home.

Herbert is representing himself and has pleaded not guilty to six felony charges of animal cruelty. He also faces one count of residential burglary, a charge arising from allegations that he entered his then-neighbor's home and attacked the dogs.

Herbert faces 16 years in prison if convicted.

RELATED COVERAGE