Shooting in Mountain View-area neighborhood wounds one

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood left one person wounded Friday.

The gunfire in the area of Willie Henderson Sports Complex on South 45th Street was reported about 12:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Officers searching the area found a trail of blood, then located the victim in the 800 block of West Street, a short distance from the city park. Medics took him to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity. The victim's name and age were not released.

Shortly after the shooting, patrol personnel detained a possible suspect for questioning, Sgt. Michael Stirk said. It was unclear if that person ultimately was arrested.

