Murder Investigation after two suspicious deaths in Blossom Valley

BLOSSOM VALLEY (CNS) - Two retirement-age people were found dead Friday under suspicious circumstances in a rural neighborhood east of Lakeside, authorities reported.

An in-home caregiver made a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m to report finding the bodies of the man and woman at a house in the 15000 block of Toya Lane in Blossom Valley, according to sheriff's officials.

The deceased, described as elderly, had suffered traumatic wounds, Lt. Rich Williams said. He did not disclose the nature of those injuries.

"The sheriff's Homicide Unit was called to the scene and has assumed investigative responsibility," the lieutenant said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to take custody of the bodies for identification and autopsy purposes.