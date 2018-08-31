Forward rate of progress stopped for brush fire near SR-52 and Mast Boulevard in Santee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A brush fire broke out alongside state Route 52 near Mast Boulevard in Santee Friday afternoon, snarling rush-hour traffic in the area but causing no reported structural threats.

The blaze began spreading on a hillside next to the northern side of the freeway near Mast Boulevard for unknown reasons about 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

As crews on the ground and aboard firefighting aircraft attacked the flames, the California Highway Patrol shut down the three westbound lanes of state Route 52, but allowed traffic to get past the closure via the left-hand shoulder.

The blaze scorched 21 acres, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Personnel with Cal Fire and Heartland Fire & Rescue were helping San Diego city crews extinguish the flames.

