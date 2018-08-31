Livelihood Stolen: Hackers attack San Diego Instagram influencer

The forward rate of progress has been stopped for a brush fire that is burning alongside westbound state Route 52, near Mast Boulevard in Santee, according to the San Diego Fire Department.
Mushrooms are seemingly taking over yards all over San Diego County. News 8 spoke to an expert to figure out the reason.
The Trump administration is under increasing pressure to speed up the reunification of immigrant families it separated at the Mexican border, following allegations three youngsters were sexually abused while in U.S. custody.
During a news press conference on Thursday, San Diego's Deputy COO for Infrastructure and Public Works Johnnie Perkins announced changes to the Public Utilities Department.
An Oceanside man was convicted Friday of animal cruelty charges for abusing his neighbors' dogs, including gouging out the eye of a Siberian Husky.
Two retirement-age people were found dead Friday under suspicious circumstances in a rural neighborhood east of Lakeside, authorities reported.
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System announced Friday it received the first of 45 new trolley cars from German manufacturing company Siemens.