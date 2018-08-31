Fungus Frenzy: News 8 gets the dirt on all these sudden mushrooms

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Mushrooms are seemingly taking over yards all over San Diego County. News 8 spoke to an expert to figure out the reason.

What started out as tiny mushrooms in Laurel Porter’s Scripps Ranch yard, blossomed into large mushrooms. “They are really impressive. I have never seen them that size.”

Les Braund is a mushroom expert and president of the San Diego Mycological Society. “The common name of this is called the Green Spored Lepiota. The scientific name is Chloryphilm Molybites. This is probably the most commonly eaten mushroom that makes people sick in Southern California.”

The mushrooms sprout in well-watered yards, and the moisture in San Diego’s recent weather could be to blame for them flourishing.

According to Braund, in San Diego the mushroom season is from November to March.

Although some of the mushrooms look tasty, the public should not eat them. “They look really yummy. They look tempting when you cut into them, but [it’s] a bad idea in general. Do not touch a mushroom,” said Porter.

The mushrooms are not deadly, but they are dangerous for pets and humans. “They won’t kill you, but they will make you sick for a couple of days,” said Braund.

It’s also highly recommended that folks not smoke the mushrooms.