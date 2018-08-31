Out in the Cold: Anger after SDSU suddenly changes admission rul - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Out in the Cold: Anger after SDSU suddenly changes admission rules

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A San Diego father is angry after learning that San Diego State University is ending its Project Lead the Way program. 

The program offered local high school students preferred admission into the SDSU engineering department. 

News 8's Richard Allyn has reaction from affected students and an update from the university.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.