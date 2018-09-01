Woman injured in Santee hit-and-run dies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santee Wednesday night has died.

The 46 year old woman who succumbed to her injuries was one of two women found by Sheriff's Deputies lying in the roadway in the 10200 block of Molino Road.

The other woman, who is 30-years-old, was released from the hospital.

Investigators determined that the crash occurred following an argument involving three teenage boys and a resident of a home on Molina Road, near El Nopal.

After the escalating dispute moved from inside the house to outside, drawing several neighbors out of their residences, the trio of teens got into a late-model Honda sedan and sped off. A short distance away, the car jumped a curb and struck the two women.

During the investigation, deputies were able to obtain the vehicle involved and arrested one 16 year old male juvenile. On August 31, 2018, a 16 year old male juvenile, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself into the Sheriff's Department. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on Felony Hit and Run charges.

Another subject, a light skinned black male approximately 18 years old, 6'1", 140 lbs. is still outstanding. The investigation is continuing.

If anyone has more information regarding this collision, please contact the Santee Sheriff's Station Traffic Division.

