San Diego is the top destination this Labor Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) – It’s a test of patience for travelers as people hit the roads and take to the skies for the long Labor Day Weekend.

A record-breaking 2.7 million drivers hit the road last Memorial Day, and travel experts are expecting to break records this holiday weekend as well, according to AAA.

San Diegan Mitch Price put his game face on as he arrived at the airport for his flight out of town this holiday weekend. “Dealing with crowds, all these people – people needing to go where they need to go. We were not sure what to expect so we put on a good face.”

Mitch lucked out having missed the crowds of people and long lines at the airport. “I had to take of work a little early to get down here in time. We have all this time to kill,” he said.

Mike Van Den Bosh flew into San Diego from Denver for a bachelor party and said a minor mechanical issue delayed his flight. “You kind of expect that over a holiday weekend. Things are going to be a little more crowded. You just take it with a grain of salt and just move along.”

Brandon Mazon said this will be his first trip to America’s Finest City in a dozen years. “There has probably been a lot of changes and I am really looking forward to seeing what is down here,” he said.

Brandon is in good company. According to AAA, San Diego tops the list as the most popular Labor Day travel destination for Southern California residents.

Ralph and Susan Beckwith decided to forego the friendly skies and took to the highway instead – clocking more than 900 miles their home in Colorado to attend their grandchild’s wedding in San Diego this weekend.

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, said that it expects 16.5 million passengers to fly worldwide on U.S. carriers over the weeklong Labor Day travel period that extends today through Tuesday, Sept. 4.

This would constitute a 3.5 percent increase from the 16 million passengers estimated to have flown over the same holiday period last year.

Tourism officials expect 315,000 people to travel to Las Vegas during Labor Day weekend. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says 96 percent of the city's more than 147,000 hotel rooms will be booked during the weekend.

Ahead of Labor Day, AAA launched a new public safety campaign about texting and driving. "Don't Drive Intoxicated. Don't Drive Intexticated" encourages you to put your cell phone out of sight to avoid picking it up behind the wheel, program your GPS before you start driving, and pull over if you have to call or text. They also encourage passengers to speak out if the driver of your car is distracted.

According to AAA, last Labor Day weekend, seven people died and 445 people were seriously injured in car crashes in San Diego County.