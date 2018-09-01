La Mesa Police Department cruiser involved in accident

LA MESA (CNS) - A La Mesa Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash with another car Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Guava Avenue, La Mesa polie Lt. Greg Runge said. An officer was headed east on El Cajon Boulevard, while another driver approached the traffic signal heading south on Guava Avenue. The police cruiser and the other car collided in the intersection, Runge said.



The only injury in the crash was to the officer's hand and arm, for which he was checked out at an urgent care facility, according to Runge. No one in the other car was injured.



Runge couldn't say whether the police vehicle had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the incident, and it wasn't immediately clear who was at fault in the collision.



Traffic detectives will conduct an investigation, Runge said.