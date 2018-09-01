La Mesa Police Department cruiser involved in accident

Sky high water bills have been an ongoing issue for months and now an audit of the Public Utilities Department reveals details including less than standard work days and delays in repairs.
Each day millions of dollars worth of goods cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry destined for the U.S., Mexico and Canada, as negotiators continue working to hammer out a new tri-national trade deal thousands of miles away in Washington.
Temperatures will be cooler during the weekend. Patchy night and morning low clouds will become more extensive through Saturday and Sunday.
Drunk driving arrests were up at the start of the California Highway Patrol's Labor Day weekend enforcement period, the agency said Saturday.
Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday while walking in traffic lanes on a South Bay freeway.
One of the top 20 “Must See” seaside festivals in the world according to American Express and USA Today’s 10 Best, the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition will return to San Diego’s downtown waterfront for 4 days, August 31 – September 3.
Firefighters Saturday had a good handle on a brush fire that broke out Friday evening along state Route 52 near Mission Trails Regional Park.
It’s a test of patience for travelers as people hit the roads and take to the skies for the long Labor Day Weekend.
The San Diego group, Cammies & Canines, is embarking on a long journey to bring awareness to and raise funds for homeless veterans.