2 injured after crashing into tree off I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two people were seriously injured as their car careened into a tree on the side of Interstate 5 in Chula Vista on Sunday.
Dispatchers received word of a car that struck a tree on the right hand side of the northbound 5 Freeway near J Street at about 9:40 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
CHP officers closed the three right lanes , as firefighters worked to free the driver and a passenger trapped in the car, Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrell Roberts said.
It took about 15 minutes to extricate the two people, Roberts said. Both had severe medical trauma and were taken to local hospitals.
All lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.
Two people sustained serious injuries from this single-car crash at NB 5 and J St in Chula Vista. It happened at about 9:40a. E30 & @chulavistaFD crews extricated the patients and AMR ambulances transported to the hospital. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/v7PiLkCFqF— SDFD (@SDFD) September 2, 2018
