2 injured after crashing into tree off I-5 in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 injured after crashing into tree off I-5 in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two people were seriously injured as their car careened into a tree on the side of Interstate 5 in Chula Vista on Sunday.

Dispatchers received word of a car that struck a tree on the right hand side of the northbound 5 Freeway near J Street at about 9:40 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP officers closed the three right lanes , as firefighters worked to free the driver and a passenger trapped in the car, Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrell Roberts said.

It took about 15 minutes to extricate the two people, Roberts said. Both had severe medical trauma and were taken to local hospitals.

All lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.