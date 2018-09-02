Investigation underway into carjacking in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Three men arrived at a Grantville apartment complex Saturday and moments later a gun was pointed at them and their car was stolen.

The Johnson brothers and their friend were parking their car at the Bella Posta Apartments when they saw a man near the bushes.

“He kinda looked alarmed, like he was caught,” said one of the men.

But they didn't think much of it.

The man then went to sit in a gold sedan parked nearby with a woman inside. And the Johnsons and their friend got out of their car to walk inside.

“All of a sudden we hear footsteps about 5-10 feet behind,” said one of the brothers. “He was just cocking a shotgun, wildly waving it... basically saying he's going to kill us if we don't give him the keys.”

Johnson decided to give him the keys to his 2011 Chevy Silverado.

“He booked it into the truck and the girl drove us right by us, he went the other way,” said the truck’s owner.

They then called the police, but officers were unable to find the car.

The group says they aren't optimistic, noting that the abundance of nearby freeways would make for a fast getaway.

Officers spoke with the three men but weren't able to develop a good description of the man or woman.

Police think the pair were up to no good when the Johnsons happened to pull up.

“I feel like he was walking around looking at cars to see what's inside,” said Johnson.

The brothers moved in just two weeks ago and while they're upset over the theft of their pickup, they are grateful no one was hurt and hope the two suspects are caught soon.