A busy Labor Day weekend across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —People across San Diego County are enjoying the long Labor Day weekend, known as the unofficial end to summer, and the weather certainly is cooperating.
Ski Beach Park on Mission Bay was packed with people Sunday as families gathered to celebrate the holiday.
“We come every year, the same weekend - Labor Day weekend - to be together as a family,” said Erica Wright.
Wright's family has been holding the same family picnic for the past 45 years.
RELATED: Labor-less Labor Day meal prep
"I'm 37 years old, so I've been coming 37 years," said family member Jerry Arterberry. “Went from crawling and hanging out to working hard on the grill.”
Arterberry camped out overnight just to make sure his family would get a specific spot.
"For me it's a joy to give back,” said Arterberry. “I consider myself the next generation to keep it going, so now I'm like the host doing a lot of the work, but it's good. I hope one of these youngsters can come behind me and do the same. Keep it going.”
RELATED: San Diego is the top destination this Labor Day Weekend
Mission Bay was not only the perfect spot for family traditions this weekend, but also new beginnings.
"One year ago [my] son announced that we were having a grandson, so it's a celebration,” said one proud papa.
One Labor Day later and his 5-month-old grandson was with him, helping the family make new memories.
"I got the glasses on because sometimes there's tears,” he said. “It's just watching the kids grow up and now watching the grandkids.”
So, whether grilling or out enjoying the water, for most people just being with loved ones was something to celebrate.
RELATED COVERAGE
According to witnesses, a suspect was injured Sunday evening during a deputy-involved shooting at the Del Mar Racetrack.
This Labor Day weekend locals and tourists felt the pain at the pump as gas prices in San Diego continued to rise. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.622, one day after rising 1.3 cents for its largest daily increase since March 23.
This Labor Day weekend locals and tourists felt the pain at the pump as gas prices in San Diego continued to rise. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.622, one day after rising 1.3 cents for its largest daily increase since March 23.
News 8’s Shawn Styles has several passions. We all know he loves surfing, skiing and snowboarding and how they're all related to weather. But totally unrelated to weather is his love of the automotive world.
People across San Diego County are enjoying the long Labor Day weekend, known as the unofficial end to summer, and the weather certainly is cooperating.
Three men arrived at a Grantville apartment complex Saturday and moments later a gun was pointed at them and their car was stolen.
Nearly 1,400 museums across the country will offer free admission on Sept. 22 for Museum Day, including over a dozen in San Diego County.
A brush fire that broke out Friday evening along state Route 52 near Mission Trails Regional Park was fully contained midday Saturday, a fire department official said Sunday.
Temperatures were cooler this weekend, but Monday will be the coolest day as temperatures slowly warm through the latter part of the coming week.
Two people were seriously injured as their car careened into a tree on the side of Interstate 5 in Chula Vista on Sunday.
Sky high water bills have been an ongoing issue for months and now an audit of the Public Utilities Department reveals details including less than standard work days and delays in repairs.