A busy Labor Day weekend across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —People across San Diego County are enjoying the long Labor Day weekend, known as the unofficial end to summer, and the weather certainly is cooperating.

Ski Beach Park on Mission Bay was packed with people Sunday as families gathered to celebrate the holiday.

“We come every year, the same weekend - Labor Day weekend - to be together as a family,” said Erica Wright.

Wright's family has been holding the same family picnic for the past 45 years.

"I'm 37 years old, so I've been coming 37 years," said family member Jerry Arterberry. “Went from crawling and hanging out to working hard on the grill.”

Arterberry camped out overnight just to make sure his family would get a specific spot.

"For me it's a joy to give back,” said Arterberry. “I consider myself the next generation to keep it going, so now I'm like the host doing a lot of the work, but it's good. I hope one of these youngsters can come behind me and do the same. Keep it going.”

Mission Bay was not only the perfect spot for family traditions this weekend, but also new beginnings.

"One year ago [my] son announced that we were having a grandson, so it's a celebration,” said one proud papa.

One Labor Day later and his 5-month-old grandson was with him, helping the family make new memories.

"I got the glasses on because sometimes there's tears,” he said. “It's just watching the kids grow up and now watching the grandkids.”

So, whether grilling or out enjoying the water, for most people just being with loved ones was something to celebrate.

