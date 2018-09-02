Monterey Car Week dazzles as usual

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8’s Shawn Styles has several passions. We all know he loves surfing, skiing and snowboarding and how they're all related to weather.

But totally unrelated to weather is his love of the automotive world.

Last week Shawn was in car heaven with a trip to the Monterey Car Week in Northern California and reports back with details.

Join me at the Concours ‘de Elegance at Pebble Beach. The most revered Automobiles in the world on the 18th fairway. Tons of photos on Facebook @shawnhstyles @CBS8 @ShawnNews8 #pebblecars pic.twitter.com/pMVCWd8WzE — Shawn Styles (@ShawnNews8) August 26, 2018

Concorso Italiano! Strutting it’s Italian stuff at Monterey car week. You name it if it was Italian it was there today more on my Facebook page ShawnHStyles @ShawnNews8 @CBS8 #concorsoitaliano pic.twitter.com/kmGhnqhh2Q — Shawn Styles (@ShawnNews8) August 26, 2018

The lineup at #autoWerks is incredible just a taste of the seven decades of automotive Engineering produced by Porsche. Check my Facebook page for more @shawnhstyles @CBS8 @ShawnNews8 pic.twitter.com/7OU9g1IuQg — Shawn Styles (@ShawnNews8) August 24, 2018

See more of Shawn's pictures from Monterey at his Facebook page here.

For a look at some other out-of-town trips News 8 took 40 years ago check out this week’s News 8 Throwback:

