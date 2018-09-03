San Diego Coast Keepers: Defending San Diego's waters

SAN DIEGO - As San Diego Coastkeeper enters its 23rd year defending San Diego’s waters, we would be so honored if you would join us for this year’s celebration of clean water: Seaside Soiree.
San Diego Coastkeeper’s Seaside Soiree is your chance to make a measurable difference in protecting our most precious resource — clean water.
San Diego Coastkeepers aim to protect and restore fishable, swimmable and drinkable waters in San Diego County.
What began in 1995 as a two-person team combating the chronic pollution and toxic dumping into San Diego Bay, has continued today as the region’s clean water watchdogs and helping to identify solutions to a new myriad problems such as water supply challenges and urban runoff.
Against the backdrop of the San Diego Bay, raise a glass to clean water in San Diego County with more than 250 environmental community leaders, policy makers, high-level supporters and San Diego Coastkeeper Board of Directors and staff.
It’s the one time of the year you can dive into Coastkeeper’s interactive program learning, bid on fun prizes and trips through a silent auction, savor delicious food from a roaming buffet and paint the town blue while contributing to keeping our waters fishable, swimmable and drinkable.
Get extra time to mingle at our VIP cocktail reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. VIP tickets include early event admission, VIP reception with keynote speaker and two drink tickets.
The Seaside Soiree will be held on Wednesday, September 12 at the Bali Hai on Shelter Island. The VIP cocktail party will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. and the main event from 6-8 p.m.
VIP tickets are $250 per person and general admission is $100 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.
For more information, visit San Diego Coastkeepers website: sdcoastkeeper.org.
Don't forget to mark your calendars and join Team KFMB for Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 15. For more information, click on the link below.
