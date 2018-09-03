21 Reasons Why: Model Madeline's new fashion line

SAN DIEGO - Meet Madeline, the 21-year old model who is breaking all of the molds and redefining what it means to be a successful model in today's high-fashion world.

Madeline Stuart is a powerful advocate for inclusiveness and diversity in modeling. She is also the first professional model with Down syndrome.

Madeline’s story captured the world’s attention from the minute it went viral, with nearly 7 million people following the inspiring weight loss journey that kick started her modeling career.

Her ambitious goals and dedication had her go viral twice in 2015 and again in 2016. She has translated that initial success into modeling engagements all around the world, as well as numerous magazine articles, product endorsements and sponsorships.

Madeline has modeled in New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Art Hearts Fashion Week, Style Fashion Week, Melange Fashion Week, Caspian Fashion, Runway Dubai, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week China, Birmingham Fashion Week, Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival, and dozens of others globally. .

