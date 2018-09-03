Defense Secretary James Mattis visits San Diego Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited San Diego Monday while on a trip that includes stops in New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.



Mattis observed training exercises for a carrier strike group, although Navy and Defense Department officials did not disclose details about the training or the strike group involved.



It is unclear whether Mattis plans to meet with troops during his trip.



From San Diego, Mattis will travel to New Delhi, India, where he will join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The two cabinet members plan to meet with their counterparts from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Ministry of Defence.



Mattis also plans to meet with senior officials from the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, according to the Defense Department.