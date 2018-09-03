Defense Secretary James Mattis visits San Diego Monday

Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited San Diego Monday while on a trip that includes stops in New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.
A man wounded in a deputy-involved-shooting at the ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was publicly identified and remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.
Madeline Stuart is an advocate, a professional model with Down syndrome, and has just debuted her fashion line, '21 Reasons Why.'
Offices and libraries of the County of San Diego will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.
Temperatures below average to start the week. Onshore flow from a coastal eddy may have some clouds lingering inland through the day.
This Labor Day weekend locals and tourists felt the pain at the pump as gas prices in San Diego continued to rise. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.622, one day after rising 1.3 cents for its largest daily increase since March 23.
