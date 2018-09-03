Labor Day Eats: It's a hot dog off!

SAN DIEGO - Did you know: 818 hot dogs are eaten every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day?

Two of San Diego’s top dog makers, Dog Haus and Barrio Dog, are squaring off for one last summer hurrah and want to share their tips on how to make a great dog.

Founded in Pasadena in 2010, Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef Haus Dogs and the quality of all of its meat products.

All Dog Haus dogs, sausages and burgers are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Restaurants are open for lunch and dinner daily and guests can choose from signature, one-of-kind Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings.

Pablo Rios, chef and co-owner of Barrio Dog in Barrio Logan, is on a mission is to impact the community through a culinary-cultural experience by providing a taste of Chicano comfort food, with the emphasis of using high quality ingredients, and to express the artistic flavor that comes from our neighborhood.

Inspired by life in Southern California and his nana's cooking, Chef Rios serving up the "El Smokey" for a Labor Day special with handmade artisan Sonora-style bun, steamed, then grilled, served with 100% black angus beef hot dog, topped with hickory and mesquite smoked pulled pork, drizzled with tamarindo BBQ, and finished with crispy sliced pickles, coleslaw, crunchy fried red onion, and dusted with smoked paprika.

As the street-food movement continues its evolution, it is important to honor the timeless and internationally favored hot dog.

The Barrio Dog Team is dedicated to provide their community the opportunity to taste the food that not only provides warmth in our stomach, but also in our heart. The fusion of international hot dog recipes, combined with the comfort of Nana’s Kitchen, is meant to satisfy the cravings of your soul.

