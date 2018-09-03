Learning Through Play: STEM toys

SAN DIEGO - STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
While most science and technology curriculum that is taught in school today are focused on starting in 7th grade, Jeane Wong, CEO/ Founder, League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineers (LXS), believes that children benefit from being taught this same curriculum starting as early as possible.
With this in mind and understanding the research, LXS is answering the call by bringing together a literal League of Scientists & Engineers with educators to make available “hands-on-science-ing” to Pre-K to 5th grade learners and in-classroom support for their educators.
Research from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center shows that kids are more excited to learn when they use a tablet or a toy, because it does not feel like forced learning.
Tablets and apps can also help enrich and improve a child’s ability to learn, because their educational experience will be deeper with a more interactive toy. The top STEM toys include:
For more information, visit the League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineer's website: science-ing.org.
Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited San Diego Monday while on a trip that includes stops in New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.
A man wounded in a deputy-involved-shooting at the ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was publicly identified and remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.
Madeline Stuart is an advocate, a professional model with Down syndrome, and has just debuted her fashion line, '21 Reasons Why.'
Offices and libraries of the County of San Diego will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.
Temperatures below average to start the week. Onshore flow from a coastal eddy may have some clouds lingering inland through the day.
This Labor Day weekend locals and tourists felt the pain at the pump as gas prices in San Diego continued to rise. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.622, one day after rising 1.3 cents for its largest daily increase since March 23.
