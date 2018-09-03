Learning Through Play: STEM toys

SAN DIEGO - STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

While most science and technology curriculum that is taught in school today are focused on starting in 7th grade, Jeane Wong, CEO/ Founder, League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineers (LXS), believes that children benefit from being taught this same curriculum starting as early as possible.

With this in mind and understanding the research, LXS is answering the call by bringing together a literal League of Scientists & Engineers with educators to make available “hands-on-science-ing” to Pre-K to 5th grade learners and in-classroom support for their educators.

Research from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center shows that kids are more excited to learn when they use a tablet or a toy, because it does not feel like forced learning.

Tablets and apps can also help enrich and improve a child’s ability to learn, because their educational experience will be deeper with a more interactive toy. The top STEM toys include:

Boolean Box (booleangirltech.com) is a self-contained computer engineering kit for girls (and boys) that encourages them to code, build, invent, and animate.

(booleangirltech.com) is a self-contained computer engineering kit for girls (and boys) that encourages them to code, build, invent, and animate. The Curiscope Virtuali-Tee (curiscope.com) is an Augmented Reality T-Shirt that allows children to learn about the human body -- on a human body. Getting started is as simple as pointing your phone at the shirt and opening a portal to another reality – the world under your skin!

(curiscope.com) is an Augmented Reality T-Shirt that allows children to learn about the human body -- on a human body. Getting started is as simple as pointing your phone at the shirt and opening a portal to another reality – the world under your skin! Augie (www.pai.technology) is the first premiere coding robot equipped with augmented reality technology. Developed to introduce children to coding language, it engages imagination and creativity while helping children further enhance critical thinking and problem solving skills.

(www.pai.technology) is the first premiere coding robot equipped with augmented reality technology. Developed to introduce children to coding language, it engages imagination and creativity while helping children further enhance critical thinking and problem solving skills. Circuit Conductor (www.pai.technology) teaches children about electricity, currents, and magnets through fun, imaginative Augmented Reality play. Use 12 different electrical function blocks and special insulated wires to build fun circuits and learn about electricity through the free app.

(www.pai.technology) teaches children about electricity, currents, and magnets through fun, imaginative Augmented Reality play. Use 12 different electrical function blocks and special insulated wires to build fun circuits and learn about electricity through the free app. Easy-Macro (www.easy-macro.com) Makes your phone camera even better! Easy-Macro is the simplest, most convenient and easiest to use macro lens available for smartphones. It's 4x magnification gives your phone's camera close-up powers that you never thought possible. 20% off with PROMO CODE: STEM.

For more information, visit the League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineer's website: science-ing.org.