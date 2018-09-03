San Diego Auto Swap: Check out cars, cycles & trucks

Marriott workers on Monday were joined by joined by janitors, teachers, domestic workers, nurses and construction workers from across San Diego County to protest working conditions at Marriott Hotels.
Clairemont High School's class of 1968 is planning its 50th reunion, and the same people on the reunion committee where interviewed by News 8 in 1978 for their tenth high school reunion.
A rescued Goldendoodle, who lives in Arizona, is living with severe cerebellar hypoplasia and he is using this Instagram account – with over 26,000 followers - to raise awareness about the disorder.
A man wounded in a deputy-involved-shooting at the ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was publicly identified and remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.
Cooler temperatures along the San Diego coastline made for a perfect day to celebrate Labor Day. About 156,000 people are estimated to visit San Diego County beaches Monday.
The San Diego Auto Swap is in its 29th year and the event’s beloved organizer, Ray Taylor, says it's time to hang up his hat.
Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited San Diego Monday while on a trip that includes stops in New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.
Madeline Stuart is an advocate, a professional model with Down syndrome, and has just debuted her fashion line, '21 Reasons Why.'