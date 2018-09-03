San Diego Auto Swap: Check out cars, cycles & trucks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Auto Swap is in its 29th year and the event’s beloved organizer, Ray Taylor, says it's time to hang up his hat.



Taylor has been putting this show on each Memorial and Labor Day for decades; he started the show in El Cajon and it grew each year, eventually parking at Qualcomm Stadium -- now SDCCU Stadium.



Though he’s ending the show, auto lovers can rest easy knowing the show will return next Memorial Day under new management known as Swap-N-Shop Car Show.



