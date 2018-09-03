Labor Day crowds pack San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cooler temperatures along the San Diego coastline made for a perfect day to celebrate Labor Day.

About 156,000 people are estimated to visit San Diego County beaches Monday. At the beginning of the holiday weekend, about 300,000 people flocked to the beaches.

Lifeguards say they are dedicated to keeping everyone safe.

"It's been moderate, we made more than 150 rescues over the weekend, but that's not very much compared to busy weekends during the peak of the summer season, Lt. Lerum said.

Lerum said everyone can improve their chances for a safe holiday by following beach regulations and remaining patient in busy beach parking lots.

Lifeguards say the number of lifeguards on duty will drop dramatically as the official end of summer approaches, but extra guards will be brought in to accommodate crowds.

@SDLifeguards admire and appreciate @SanDiegoPD for their partnership in keeping San Diego beaches clean and safe! Swim near a Lifeguard this Labor Day! https://t.co/lnaLniPpUK — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) September 3, 2018

