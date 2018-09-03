The Zevely Zone: 50th reunion for Clairemont High's class of 1968

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Clairemont High School's class of 1968 is planning its 50th reunion, and the same people on the reunion committee where interviewed by News 8 in 1978 for their tenth high school reunion.
In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff dug into archive footage and found some memories.
The Clairemont Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion on September 21st, and more than 200 people are expected to attend.
From The Archives: Clairemont High School Interview from 1978
50 years later News 8 revisits the Clairemont High Class of 1968. We have “then and now” vintage footage that is really fun to watch. It’s in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/id4O9JABfD— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) September 3, 2018
