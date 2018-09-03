The Zevely Zone: 50th reunion for Clairemont High's class of 196 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Zevely Zone: 50th reunion for Clairemont High's class of 1968

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Clairemont High School's class of 1968 is planning its 50th reunion, and the same people on the reunion committee where interviewed by News 8 in 1978 for their tenth high school reunion.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff dug into archive footage and found some memories.

The Clairemont Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion on September 21st, and more than 200 people are expected to attend.

From The Archives: Clairemont High School Interview from 1978 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.