Workers from Marriott hotels stage nation wide protest on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) - Marriott workers on Monday were joined by joined by janitors, teachers, domestic workers, nurses and construction workers from across San Diego County to protest working conditions at Marriott Hotels.

Workers will rallied and staged a civil disobedience at Marriott-brand Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter saying: "One job should be enough."

Workers in San Diego had their contracts expire as they said they are struggling to win basic job security and safer working conditions. They were joined by hotel workers nationwide in the fight for fair contracts.

In San Francisco, police arrested 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott's Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day for blocking a street in one of the city's busiest tourist areas.

About 900 Marriott hotel workers demonstrated Monday at Union Square as they consider a vote to authorize a strike, said Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter.

He said 8,000 workers in more than 50 hotels in San Francisco and six other North American cities are working without a contract.

Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased only by 7 percent in a decade.

A Marriott spokesman said the hotel has a longstanding and productive relationship with Unite Here and is negotiating in good faith.

Monday's event was organized by UNITE HERE Local 30, a hospitality workers' union that represents over 6,000 members in the hotel, food service, and airport industries in San Diego including over 500 Marriott workers in four hotels.

The were joined by the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council which represent nurses, teachers, firefighters, service workers, construction tradesmen & women, zoo employees, and workers from a broad array of sectors and professions in San Diego and Imperial Counties.