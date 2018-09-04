Pedestrian struck and killed by a San Diego police car

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a San Diego police car in Lincoln Park Monday night.

An officer and his canine partner had just finished checking a disturbance call at Mountain View Park, and as they were heading south on S. 47th Street, when a man ran out from a field on the west side of 47th Street.

The officer hit the man while reportedly driving the speed limit, which in the area is between about 35 to 40 MPH.

The man who was hit was estimated to be his 60's. He suffered from a possible skull fracture and was given CPR in route to Mercy Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer was not running his emergency lights and sirens at the time of the crash. Investigators on Monday night called the incident an accident.

BREAKING: on scene where a @SanDiegoPD K9 officer hit a pedestrian, he died at the hospital. Investigators calling it an accident LIVE on @news8 on @thecwsandiego @ 10 pic.twitter.com/ehBeeRV0bU — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) September 4, 2018

