Chula Vista: Police standoff underway with a stabbing suspect

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Police are currently in a standoff with a stabbing suspect in Chula Vista.

Investigators said it began with a non-fatal stabbing at a park in the area. Officers spotted a car that matched the suspect's vehicle and followed the car to the 2,000 block of Cilantro Way - in a neighborhood near Eastlake Parway and Crossroads Street.

The suspect is holed up inside an apartment building. Residents have not been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.