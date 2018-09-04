Chula Vista: Police standoff underway with a stabbing suspect - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista: Police standoff underway with a stabbing suspect

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Police are currently in a standoff with a stabbing suspect in Chula Vista. 

Investigators said it began with a non-fatal stabbing at a park in the area. Officers spotted a car that matched the suspect's vehicle and followed the car to the 2,000 block of Cilantro Way - in a neighborhood near Eastlake Parway and Crossroads Street. 

The suspect is holed up inside an apartment building. Residents have not been evacuated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

