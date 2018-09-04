Quinn Early's 'Bryant Acres'

SAN DIEGO - From NFL player, to stunt man, to Alzheimer's Advocate, San Diego's Quinn Early has lived a lot of lives.

In his current life, Quinn is a published author with a new book out, titled 'Bryant Acres'. Inspired by his own experience when a family member, his mother, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Quinn's focus now is educating individuals about Alzheimer's, Dementia, and the importance of early detection of both diseases.

A post shared by Quinn Early (@quinnearly) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Quinn's mother Ann was his co-author of 'Bryant Acres,' before passing away in 2013.

'Bryant Acres' is also a family affair -- it's centered around Quinn’s great-grandfather, Sherrod Bryant, and the love story that unfolded seven generations back, during the time of slavery in the South.

At the height of slavery in the antebellum south, a free man of color sold himself into indentured servitude. He found love and went on to become one of the wealthiest land owners of the time. And in the process built a multi racial community.

Quinn’s mother was diagnosed with the disease as she was writing the book. In honor of his mother Ann, Quinn will donate the proceeds from the sale of 'Bryant Acres' to the Alzheimer’s association.

Quinn has three events coming up this month that you can be a part of:

'Bryant Acres' book launch on Saturday, September 8 from 3 - 5 p.m. at Westroot Tavern

Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, September 22 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido and on Sunday, September 23 at Crown Point in Mission Bay. Click here for more details and to register.

For more information and to order a copy of 'Bryant Acres,' visit Quinn's website: bryantacres.com.

Click on the link below for more information about Quinn's upcoming book signing: