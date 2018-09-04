Culinary pros compete on the music stage stage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Taking their talents from some of San Diego’s top restaurants to the stage, five local bands will compete in the “Industry Battle of the Bands” benefiting the California Restaurant Association’s student scholarship program at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the first band, Rick Alles and the Esquires with Ross Rizzo of Bernardo Winery, starting their set at 6 p.m.Richard Walker, backed by Rick Alles + the Esquires, will play at 6:30 p.m.; followed by Gypsy Wolfe of Karl Strauss at 6:45 p.m.; Jaynes Gastropub at 7:15 p.m.; and SEEDHEADS of Mille Fleur at 8 p.m. The winner, who will be selected by crowd response, will be announced between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. and will then take the stage for a special encore performance.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows you what to expect and explains how to get tickets online or at the door.