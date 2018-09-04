Culinary pros compete on the music stage stage

If you're staring into the mouth of a lion it usually means you've made a bad choice along the way, unless you're a dentist.
Congressman Duncan Hunter appeared in federal court on Tuesday morning, but his trial will not begin before Election Day.
Police Tuesday were investigating a shooting that left one person dead on a boat docked at a National City pier.
Taking their talents from some of San Diego’s top restaurants to the stage, five local bands will compete in the “Industry Battle of the Bands” benefiting the California Restaurant Association’s student scholarship program at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
San Diego resident and former NFL player Quinn Early is combining his passion for educating about Alzheimer's while promoting his new book, 'Bryant Acres', in memory of his mother, Ann.
A man who allegedly stabbed another man in the head and barricaded himself inside a residence in the Chula Vista area for several hours was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, police said.
Marriott workers on Monday were joined by janitors, teachers, domestic workers, nurses and construction workers from across San Diego County to protest working conditions at Marriott Hotels.
A city water employee was shot by a resident Monday night while checking on the man's water main but is expected to survive his wounds, police said.
Temperatures warm throughout the week, reaching seasonal norms by Thursday. Clouds will linger along the coast through Wednesday.