Lions, Tigers and Bears gives 'King of the Beasts' dental work

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you're staring into the mouth of a lion it usually means you've made a bad choice along the way, unless you're a dentist.



Two rescued lions at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine recently got some dental work done.



Besides a regular check-up, 13-year-old white lion 'Louie' (featured in the video) had a root canal. And 16-year-old lioness 'Zulu' had a couple of temporary caps installed.



The sanctuary's founder says many of their animals come to them with medical conditions and donations from supporters help give the animals the best possible care.

If you would like to help, visit their website.

