Congressman Duncan Hunter and wife return to court for hearing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Congressman Duncan Hunter appeared in federal court on Tuesday morning, but his trial will not begin before Election Day. It is set to start on November 22nd.

Hunter ignored protesters and questions from the media as he left the courthouse.

The Republican congressman representing the 50th congressional district appeared before the judge for a readiness hearing.

Duncan Hunter’s attorney asked the judge to waive Hunter’s appearance for an upcoming hearing, but the judge denied that request. The congressman is due back in court at 9am September 24th.

Hunter and his wife allegedly misused $250,000 of campaign funds for personal expenses ranging from dental care to an alleged $600 to fly a companion pet on an airplane.

When asked about his wife, Hunter said, “to leave his wife out of this” yet in previous interviews he has said his wife, Margaret, was the campaign manager and he didn’t know how she spent the money.

