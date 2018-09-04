Housing Commission, Mayor announce new funding for affordable housing

The San Diego Housing Commission announced Tuesday that it will award up to $50 million to housing developers to fund the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing in the city.
Investigators sought to piece together the series of events that led to a fatal shooting aboard a yacht at a South Bay marina.
Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California will likely go to trial on corruption charges after Election Day, with all sides agreeing Tuesday to allow more time to review the prosecution's evidence.
A man wounded in a deputy-involved-shooting at the ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was publicly identified and remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.
Taking their talents from some of San Diego’s top restaurants to the stage, five local bands will compete in the “Industry Battle of the Bands” benefiting the California Restaurant Association’s student scholarship program at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
If you're staring into the mouth of a lion it usually means you've made a bad choice along the way, unless you're a dentist.
San Diego resident and former NFL player Quinn Early is combining his passion for educating about Alzheimer's while promoting his new book, 'Bryant Acres', in memory of his mother, Ann.
A man who allegedly stabbed another man in the head and barricaded himself inside a residence in the Chula Vista area for several hours was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, police said.
Marriott workers on Monday were joined by janitors, teachers, domestic workers, nurses and construction workers from across San Diego County to protest working conditions at Marriott Hotels.