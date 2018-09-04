MISSING: Richie Valenzuela, autistic Hispanic male with down syndrome

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Police Department needs the public's help finding an "at risk" special needs man who was last seen missing on Monday, September 4th in the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard area.

Richard "Richie" Valenzuela is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and bald. He is 6 feet tall, 240 lbs. He was wearing a burgundy shirt and blue/green checkered shorts.

According to police, Valenzuela has down syndrome and is autistic with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

He was last seen in the 8300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 1pm.

Anyone with information should contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.