Eight pet birds killed in Skyline house fire

Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the moment when a San Diego police patrol car hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing a road in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday night.
The San Diego Police Department needs the public's help finding an "at risk" special needs man who was last seen missing on Monday, September 4th in the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard area. Richard "Richie" Valenzuela is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and bald. He is 6 feet tall, 240 lbs.
California lawmakers voted Friday to bar middle and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m., one of dozens of proposals debated in the Legislature on the final day of its legislative session.
A fire that broke out in the backyard of a Skyline- are home caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage and killed at least eight pet birds, authorities reported Tuesday.
You would think the one place you could get correct time would be at a clock museum with 300 time pieces - but you may be surprised.
The San Diego Housing Commission announced Tuesday that it will award up to $50 million to housing developers to fund the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing in the city.
Investigators sought to piece together the series of events that led to a fatal shooting aboard a yacht at a South Bay marina.
Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California will likely go to trial on corruption charges after Election Day, with all sides agreeing Tuesday to allow more time to review the prosecution's evidence.
A man wounded in a deputy-involved-shooting at the ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was publicly identified and remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.