Surveillance video shows SDPD car hitting pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the moment when a San Diego police patrol car hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing a road in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday night.

The surveillance video shows a pedestrian wearing dark clothing, not using a crosswalk on a street barely lit. The video, however does not provide details of how fast the officer was driving.

The surveillance video was released by a landlord of an apartment complex nearby who asked to not be identified.

Miram Mohamed said she heard the accident and ran outside to see a police cruiser parked in the street. She said it was blocking traffic on South 47th street and Franklin Avenue. “I heard a lot of commotion and everyone started running.”

CPR was given to the victim, who was believed to be in his 60’s, but he did not survive.

Before being hit, the pedestrian was seen walking on the west sidewalk and then walking across four lanes of traffic. That is when the police officer, who was heading north on South 47th Street, hit the man – throwing him about 100-feet.

“You just have to be cautious at night. People are usually jaywalking even though you are not supposed to,” said Miram.

Neither the man killed nor the police officer who hit him have been identified. According to police, the K9 officer had just left a disturbance call and was not running hot - no lights or sirens. Police also said the officer was not speeding when he hit the pedestrian. The speed limit in the area is 35 MPH.

In a high pedestrian area, neighbors just hope everyone slows down and walks carefully. “At night people are always going home from the trolley and bus stop. It’s sad. Watch your surroundings at all times. You never know what is going to happen,” said Miram.

News 8 reached out to police but they said there is no update and the crash is still under investigation.

RELATED