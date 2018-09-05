Do not eat this cereal! Honey Smacks salmonella recall expands

Click here to watch video.

The message is clear from federal health officials: Do not sell, buy or eat Kellogg's Honey Smacks because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says 130 people in 36 states have gotten sick since a recall was announced in June.

The cereal was recalled by Kellogg's on June 14 after reports of people falling ill. Despite that, the CDC says it has received reports that some retailers are still selling the cereal.

Some of the people who got recently sick still had the cereal in their homes, according to the CDC. Since July 12, 30 people in 19 states fell ill.

A total of 34 people have ended up in the hospital. No one has died.

The number of people getting sick may go up. The CDC said illnesses after August 4 may not have been reported yet. It takes an average of two to four weeks.

The CDC says if you have Honey Smacks in your home, do not eat it -- even if you've already eaten some and haven't gotten sick. Throw it out or return it to the store.

Signs & Symptoms (Source: CDC)

What are the signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection?

Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:

*Diarrhea

*Fever

*Abdominal cramps

How long does the illness last?

*The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

*In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

*In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

Who is more likely to have a severe illness?

*Children younger than 5 years of age

*Adults older than 65 years of age

*People with weakened immune systems