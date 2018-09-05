SWAT standoff ends at mobile home community in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) - A man is in custody Wednesday after an hours-long SWAT standoff comes to an end at a mobile home community in Fallbrook.

The incident began around midnight and went on for several hours.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a burglary in the 1400 block of Alturas Road.



When police arrived, a man reportedly tried to run over one of the deputies with his car, then ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside. Deputies called in a SWAT team for back up.

At times, the man poked his head out of a window several times, spoke with officers and then retreated back inside. Sheriff's deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect and then deployed chemical agents inside the home through a window. At one point, several surrounding units were evacuated as a safety measure.



After several hours, deputies were able to get the suspect to come out of the home without anyone being injured and he was taken into custody.



Police say the suspect will be facing charges related to an attempt to run an officer over.



The incident is still under investigation.

