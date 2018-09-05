Toy Piano Festival: Back for its 18th year

SAN DIEGO - The Toy Piano Festival is back for its 18th year.
This year will feature two performances:
Join festival director Scott Paulson and his toy piano colleagues for a performance that will amuse listeners of all ages.
Since 2000, the UC San Diego Library has hosted the Toy Piano Festival every September, to pay homage to the September 5 birthday of John Cage, the first composer to write a serious work for toy pianos.
The toy piano collection at Geisel Library consists of commissioned scores, literature and recordings, and actual toy pianos, ranging from simple four-note novelty keyboards to three-octave baby grands. A selection of toy piano scores and instruments will be on stage at the San Diego Public Library event.
For more information, visit the Geisel Library website by clicking here, and the San Diego Public Library's website by clicking here.
