Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm

SAN DIEGO - Spend a Sunday living the farm life with a wet hop-harvested brew in hand on Sunday, September 16 at Nopalito Farm in Valley Center from 1 - 4 p.m.
This educational and thirst-quenching event is tasting collaboration of sorts that its founders are calling their 'Sunday Asado'.
Join your favorite San Diego brewers -- North Park Beer Co., Nickel Beer Co. and South Park Beer Co. and Old Harbor Gin for Nopalito wet hop brews, specialty gin cocktails and more!
Feast on farm fresh dishes from MIHO Catering Co., all the the tune of live bluegrass music.
Kids are welcome, 12 and under tickets are $20 each. For the adults, tickets are $80 each.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here! Click on the link below for more information about Nopalito Farm.
