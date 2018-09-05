Man accused of opening fire at Del Mar Fairgrounds arraignment rescheduled

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man accused of shooting a gun into the air, prompting a deputy involved shooting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds was expected to be in court on Wednesday, but his arraignment has been rescheduled. The District Attorney's Office says that Elizarraras is still hospitalized.

Deputies say 22-year-old, Daniel Elizarraras fired the gun into the air after being told tickets for the Ice Cube concert were sold out. Officials say an argument ensued which lead to deputies opening fire on him. Elizarraras was sent to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to fully recover.

He is now facing charges of felony assault with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The Executive Director of “San Diego County Gun Owners PAC” Michael Schwartz, released a statement about the events that took place,

“The San Diego Gun Owners PAC calls n the 22nd Agricultural Board to discontinue events that invite violence and, instead, support events that promote family, safety, and law-abiding San Diegans, such as the Crossroads of the West Gun Show.”

The incident has prompted a review of the security plans at the track. The Del Mar Thoroughbred club CEO, Joe Harper, said there are currently no metal detectors at the fairgrounds, but bags are checked at the entrance.

Elizarraras was expected to face a judge at the Vista court at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, now the decision on when he will be arraigned will be made on Thursday.

