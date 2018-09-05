Sip & Savasana: Celebrate National Yoga month at Hotel Solamar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - September is National Yoga month and Upper East will be holding its bi-monthly Sip and Savasana event. Locals take part in a rooftop yoga class with Yoga One with a DJ playing live music before enjoying specialty healthy cocktails and treats. The event is followed by healthy cocktails and treats.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek of the event hosted by Hotel Solamar.

See why beginners and experienced yogis alike will want to slip into yoga poses Thursday, September 13th at 5 p.m.

To register, call Crystal at 619-819-9501 or email crystal.wagner@hotelsolamar.com

