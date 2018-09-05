Help raise money for Helen Woodward Animal Center at the 13th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-thon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For months, top surf dog contenders and newbies have been training hard and attending Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog and SUP Lessons in paw-paration for the longest running surf dog competition in the country.

Helen Woodward Animal Center's 13th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon, presented by Blue Buffalo, dives into action at Dog Beach Del Mar on Sunday, September 9th, 2018, from 8am to 2pm.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs hit the beach to meet some of the pups and their humans ahead of the big day.

Get more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon by calling 858-756-4117 or visiting Helen Woodward Animal Center's site.

