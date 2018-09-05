Soldier who died in Afghanistan identified as National City nati - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Soldier who died in Afghanistan identified as National City native

Posted: Updated:
Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, U.S. ARMY Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, U.S. ARMY

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A 32-year-old National City native died in a non- combat-related incident Tuesday while deployed in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin died at Bagram Air Field from a non- combat related injury while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, according to a Defense Department statement.

An investigation was underway, according to the DoD, which provided no other details on the soldier's death.

Sanagustin was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, of the 4th Infantry Division, based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.