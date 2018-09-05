Missing El Cajon woman's body found in Arizona - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing El Cajon woman's body found in Arizona

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The body of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona was found in the Arizona desert Monday.

Kiera Bergman's body was found near State Route 85 and Hazen Road in Maricopa County around 3 p.m.

The 19-year-old went missing August 4th after she left her job at a Glendale, Arizona, leasing company.

RELATED: Vigil held for missing El Cajon woman who recently moved to Arizona

Kiera's  family said she moved from San Diego to the Phoenix area earlier this year with her boyfriend.

Her mother and other family members remained at a Glendale hotel while the investigation into Kiera's disappearance took place.

No arrest has been made, Phoenix police said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.