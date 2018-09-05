Missing El Cajon woman's body found in Arizona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The body of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona was found in the Arizona desert Monday.

Kiera Bergman's body was found near State Route 85 and Hazen Road in Maricopa County around 3 p.m.

The 19-year-old went missing August 4th after she left her job at a Glendale, Arizona, leasing company.

Kiera's family said she moved from San Diego to the Phoenix area earlier this year with her boyfriend.

Her mother and other family members remained at a Glendale hotel while the investigation into Kiera's disappearance took place.

No arrest has been made, Phoenix police said.