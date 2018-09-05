San Diego Water Board files suit over Tijuana sewage

A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by the San Diego Regional Water Board against the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.
A man accused of shooting a gun into the air, prompting a deputy involved shooting at the Del mar Fairgrounds will be in court Wednesday afternoon.
Amazon Wednesday announced an expansion of its San Diego Tech Hub and plans to create 300 new high tech jobs in fields including software development, machine learning, cloud computing, and digital entertainment.
A 32-year-old National City native died in a non- combat-related incident Tuesday while deployed in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.
In his first major foray on the campaign trail ahead of November's midterm election, former President Obama will drop into Southern California on Saturday, holding a rally in Orange County to boost seven Democratic candidates running in competitive House districts across the state, it was reported Wednesday.
September is National Yoga month and Upper East will be holding its bi-monthly Sip and Savasana event.
News 8 is celebrating everyday people who are making a big impact in the San Diego community through a new segment called, Change It Up.
For months, top surf dog contenders and newbies have been training hard and attending Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog and SUP Lessons in paw-paration for the longest running surf dog competition in the country.