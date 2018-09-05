Your Stories Investigates: UPDATE - K9 Jester out of shelter and living with new handler

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – Jester, the popular El Cajon Police canine and Instagram star, is out of the animal shelter he was staying in.

Jester was placed in the El Cajon Animal Shelter after his former partner, Officer Jordan Walker, left the department for another job. Because of their special bond, Walker offered to buy Jester from the El Cajon Police Department but the city said no – adding that Jester is a star performer who has helped take more than $2 million worth of drugs off the street.

Officer Walker’s story went viral on social media with more than 135,000 people signing an online petition to encourage the city to reconsider. A GoFundMe page was also started to pay for a new dog and all of its training.

A photo tweeted by the El Cajon Police Department showed Jester working with his new handler, Officer Randall Gray.

Usually, for bonding purposes, police K9s live with their handlers, but Jester had been sleeping in isolation at the animal shelter.

El Cajon officials told News 8 last week that Officer Gray’s living conditions did not allow him to keep a dog at home at the time.

On Wednesday, El Cajon’s city manager told News 8 via email, “I am happy to report that the kennel at Officer Gray’s (residence) was installed last week and K9 Jester has been there since. They start their formal training later this month. In the meantime, K9 Jester and his new handler are developing bonds to make them a great team.”

Jester gained international fame on Instagram in photos that showed his playful spirit but also showed his special connection with Officer Walker.

It's not clear if Jester will continue his Instagram posts with his new handler.

