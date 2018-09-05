Your Stories Investigates: UPDATE - K9 Jester out of shelter and living with new handler

It's been a long road to recovery for one local teen, who was paralyzed in a car crash last October. But he didn't go it alone.
When you act from the heart and do something for a stranger, often times that act of kindness grows into something loving and remarkable.
A Chase bank employee who stole $300,000 from four elderly customers she befriended at the Imperial Beach branch was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in state prison.
Jester, the popular El Cajon Police canine and Instagram star, is out of the animal shelter he was staying in.
San Diego Gas & Electric on Wednesday announced a slate of improvements -- including year-round use of a firefighting helitanker that can drop up to 2,650 gallons of water at a time -- that the agency says will increase public safety and preparedness for wildfire emergencies.
A San Diego State University undergraduate student has been hospitalized with an infection caused by the meningococcal bacteria and may have exposed others, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by the San Diego Regional Water Board against the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.
A man accused of shooting a gun into the air, prompting a deputy involved shooting at the Del mar Fairgrounds will be in court Wednesday afternoon.