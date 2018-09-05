Garden of Innocence: A loving goodbye for each and every child

When you act from the heart and do something for a stranger, often times that act of kindness grows into something loving and remarkable.
You would think the one place you could get correct time would be at a clock museum with 300 time pieces - but you may be surprised.
Clairemont High School's class of 1968 is planning its 50th reunion, and the same people on the reunion committee where interviewed by News 8 in 1978 for their tenth high school reunion.
In many cases parents buy their kids their first vehicle, but Rory Darby isn't like those kids - he's taking this road alone.
The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.
When it comes to breakfast, lunch or dinner on the run, there's a new way to serve yourself and the environment. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff sits down with the Oceanside company TwentyFifty fork.
Sixty miles east of San Diego trucks that were once the backbone of American transport are waiting to take you back in time.
It is one thing to be good at your job, but it takes a higher level of dedication to use that job to help the community.
It's no secret, if you're looking for a good lunch: eat where the cops do and order the best thing on the menu. In Tuesday‘s Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Downtown San Diego at the urban deli, Appetite.