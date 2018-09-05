Garden of Innocence: A loving goodbye for each and every child

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – When you act from the heart and do something for a stranger, often times that act of kindness grows into something loving and remarkable.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Sorrento Valley to visit the Garden of Innocence.

The Garden of Innocence is the calling of Elissa Davey. It is a calling that started with a call to the coroner.

Elissa and her friend Rebecca began to make sure a child discovered in a river or dumpster would be buried with dignity.

Since 1998, 400 babies have been buried at Gardens of Innocence across the country. Babies that Elissa decided deserved better.

Garden of Innocence is always in need of volunteers and donations. To learn more, visit their website.